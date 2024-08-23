Payton Wilson 'ready to go' after being cleared from concussion protocol

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- When the Steelers' defense takes the field for the team's final preseason game in Detroit, one of their playmakers will be back in action.

A few players were hit with a few injuries during last week's preseason game against the Bills, including rookie linebacker Payton Wilson.

Last year's ACC Player of the Year exited Saturday's game during the 3rd quarter after making a tackle in the middle of the field. He left the field shaken up and entered the NFL's concussion protocol.

On Thursday, Wilson was a full participant in practice at the Steelers' facility on the South Side.

Wilson says he's ready to go and feels 100% ahead of tomorrow's game against the Lions.

Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson has declared himself to be 100% healthy after being cleared from the NFL's concussion protocol. KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith

"I'm all good," Wilson said. "I'm 100 percent ready to go. Super excited for this weekend. I got banged up a little bit and got hit in the back of the head. The NFL's pretty strict on stuff like that, but yeah, I'm fine. I've been fine since everything came back, you know, pretty much since right after the game, I was pretty good. As the days were leading on, I've been great. No symptoms, no nothing, so."

Wilson has been competing with the starters, making his presence known inside the team's linebacker room.

The game is expected to be a good final test for the team before the regular season gets underway.

Kickoff in Detroit is set for 1 p.m. tomorrow and you can watch the game on KDKA-TV.