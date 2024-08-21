KDKA-TV extends Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason television agreement to 2027

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - KDKA-TV and the Pittsburgh Steelers announced their partnership extension Wednesday morning, keeping KDKA-TV as the home of Pittsburgh Steelers through the 2027 season.

KDKA-TV and KDKA+, in partnership with the Steelers, retain exclusive rights to air all pre-season games, in addition to supplementary programming including The Steelers' Draft Show, The Steelers' Training Camp Show, Steelers' Kickoff Pregame Show & Steelers' Extra Point Post Game Show, Steelers' Weekly Wrap-up, The Mike Tomlin Press Conference and more.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Pittsburgh Steelers to bring preseason football to the people of southwestern Pennsylvania," said KDKA-TV president and general manager Chris Cotugno.

"It is such an honor to play a role in one of our region's proudest traditions, Pittsburgh Steelers' football," said Bob Pompeani, longtime KDKA-TV sports anchor, "And I could not be more excited to continue bringing preseason Steelers' games to the fans through the 2027 season and hopefully, far into the future."

Pompeani, who has been part of the broadcast team since the very first preseason game televised on KDKA-TV in 1998, will continue serving as play-by-play announcer. Charlie Batch joins him as color commentator, Missi Matthews will be the sideline reporter and pre-and post-game duties will be handled by A.J. Ross and Max Starks.

"We are excited to announce the continuation of our longstanding partnership with KDKA-TV," said Steelers' vice president of sales & marketing, Ryan Huzjak.

"This new agreement will extend our relationship to 29 consecutive seasons broadcasting preseason games, pre-and post-game shows and the most comprehensive year-round Steelers coverage to our fans throughout the region."