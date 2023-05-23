Pay it forward with acts of kindness on 143 Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tuesday is the 143rd day of the year. While it may be a normal Tuesday for most, Pennsylvanians are reminded to celebrate on this 143 Day.

Pittsburgh's own Fred Rogers would often use one-four-three as a sign for "I love you," based on the number of letters in each word. "Mr. Rogers Neighborhood" fans use the 143rd day of the year to work in his honor.

Pennsylvanians are encouraged to share acts of kindness and good deeds they do for each other.

A "Kindness Tracker" has been established on the state's official 143 Day website, giving residents a chance to pay it forward and showcase how they are spreading kindness on this special day.

"This year on 1-4-3 Day, take some time to spread a little extra joy throughout the Commonwealth, to yourself and to others," said Carrie Fischer Lepore, Deputy Secretary, Office of Marketing, Tourism, and Film for the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. "It's incredible to see how Pennsylvanians have embraced 1-4-3 Day since its inception-whether volunteering, donating to those in need, or simply taking an extra moment to make a friend, family member, or neighbor smile. We can't wait to see the new and creative ways Pennsylvanians express their kindness this year."

The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is doing its part by hosting a pet supply distribution event. HARP will be offering new or gently used pet supplies such as collars, leashes, crates, beds, and other items to anyone in need at no cost.

The event will take place at Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh's East Side shelter at 6926 Hamilton Avenue in Pittsburgh from noon to 4 p.m.