Paws & Play dog playground opens at the Waterfront

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Waterfront hosted a grand opening celebration of its new Paws & Play dog playground.

It took place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

People were invited to stop by with their furry friends to enjoy music, activities, and free giveaways.

The event accepted donations for Animal Lifeline in hopes to raise funds for vet bills, unopened dog food, blankets, and disinfectant wipes.

First published on July 30, 2023 / 4:58 PM

