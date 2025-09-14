Pittsburgh-area animal rescue installs 24/7 microchip scanner

An animal rescue in Tarentum has installed a 24/7 microchip scanner, making it easier to help lost pets be reunited with their owners.

The scanner is installed outside Paws Across Pittsburgh's rescue house on East Sixth Avenue. It means people who find a lost pet don't have to wait until a vet's office or shelter opens.

"The easiest way if you lose your pet for somebody to get it back to you is a chip," said Jackie Armour, the president and founder of Paws Across Pittsburgh.

Paws Across Pittsburgh 24/7 microchip scanner (Photo: KDKA)

The new microchip reader has step-by-step instructions. After scanning the pet and finding the microchip, you can search it in a nationwide registry. From there, the registry connects you to the chip company and ultimately the owners.

Paws Across Pittsburgh said microchipping is important, and they're looking to expand to other locations.

"Most people think their pet will never get lost until their pet gets lost. So regardless, if the cat's inside, what if the cat gets outside?" Armour said.

Paws Across Pittsburgh says if your pet isn't microchipped just yet, they recommend that you get it done.