Paul Skenes being introduced by Pirates ahead of MLB debut

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Paul Skenes is being introduced by the Pittsburgh Pirates this afternoon ahead of his much-awaited MLB debut.

Skenes will be on the mound for tomorrow night's game against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park.

Tune into Skenes' introductory press conference at 1:15 p.m. by watching the live player above!

Getting the call to the big league

The 21-year-old pitcher was called up from AAA Indianapolis earlier this week and comes to Pittsburgh after a dominant showing in the minors.

In seven starts for Indianapolis, he tallied a 0.99 ERA in just over 27 innings. He struck out 45 batters, walked eight batters and allowed 17 hits over 422 pitches for Indianapolis.

Skenes was drafted No. 1 overall by the Pirates in last July's draft. He signed a contract with Pittsburgh that included a record $9.2 million signing bonus. Skenes posted a 13-2 record en route to winning the 2023 College World Series in his final season at LSU.

MLB.com ranks Skenes as the No. 3 overall prospect.

Skenes ended last season in Double-A with the Altoona Curve. His spring training debut with the Pirates came in February when he threw 10 pitches against the Baltimore Orioles.

How to get tickets for Paul Skenes' MLB debut

If you want to get in the building for Skenes' MLB debut on Saturday, there are plenty of options to get tickets.

Through the team, tickets start at $40.

There are also third-party options to get tickets. Gametime has tickets for $28, StubHub has tickets for $30, SeatGeek has tickets for $33 and Ticketmaster has tickets for $37.