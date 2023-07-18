Watch CBS News
Pirates

Pirates finalize contract with first overall pick Paul Skenes

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Paul Skenes, officially, welcome to Pittsburgh. 

The Pirates made it official today, announcing the 21-year-old first-overall pick and the team had agreed to terms. According to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Skenes' signing bonus is $9.2 million. 

Skenes was drafted last week in Seattle after an illustrious year at LSU. 

This past season, he posted a record of 13-2 en route to winning the College World Series with the Tigers. He also had five shutouts, two complete games, a 1.69 ERA, and struck out a school and Southeastern Conference record 209 batters. 

Skenes will begin his career in the Florida Complex League.

At 3:30 this afternoon, the team will formally introduce Skenes. 

