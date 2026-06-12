Hundreds of drivers cited during push to enforce Pennsylvania's new hands-free phone law

It's now illegal to hold a cellphone while driving in Pennsylvania, even when stopped in traffic or at red lights, and state police said they issued hundreds of citations and warnings during a three-day enforcement push.

Drivers caught holding their cell phones at any time for any reason other than calling 911 can now be ticketed under Paul Miller's Law. The warning period on the law, which was signed in 2024, ended on June 5, meaning drivers convicted of using a hand-held device will receive a $50 fine.

After the law took full effect, Pennsylvania State Police said troopers conducted Operation Hands Off, a statewide enforcement initiative from June 8 to June 10. During the three-day push, police said they issued nearly 700 traffic citations and over 300 warnings related to Paul Miller's Law.

During the warning period that lasted from June 5, 2025, until last Friday, police said they issued over 1,600 warnings.

Paul Miller's Law means people can't use their phones while driving, even when stopped because of traffic, a red light or other delays. Drivers can still use hands-free technology to make phone calls, use a GPS and listen to music. And drivers can still use their phones to make calls to authorities.

The law is named for Paul Miller Jr., who died in 2010 when he was killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer in 2010 in Monroe County. Officials say the crash happened after a distracted driver reached for their phone. Since his death, Paul Miller's mother Eileen Miller has been pushing for stronger laws.