Parts of Pittsburgh have a chance for severe weather on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Yesterday was another day where we had a chance for rain and we just missed out.

There was plenty of rain to our south. Ohio even saw rain and storms.

Everything just fell apart before it got here.

For the month so far, we have seen just 1.47" of rain. That puts us behind the "normal" monthly pace by 1.74".

We really need a really good dousing or two when it comes to rain. I wish I could say one is coming our way, but right now it looks like pretty slim pickings.

Where we could see severe weather today - July 24, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Today's chance for rain comes as a wave firing off of an upper low anchored over southern Ontario near Lake Superior slowly spins to the east.

The wave should drop down late this afternoon bringing a rain chance from 6 p.m. through 9 p.m. Winds will be the biggest concern and the area that has the highest chance of seeing severe weather today is up along I-80. Strong gusty wind is the concern today as the rain chance slides through.

Conditions expected today - July 24, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Besides the brief storm chance this afternoon, things should be hot and a little on the humid side for the rest of the day. I have high temperatures today hitting the mid-80s again, but we should be slightly warmer than the 84° that we hit yesterday.

I have Pittsburgh seeing a high of 86° today. Noon temperatures will be in the low 80s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy through the day.

Clouds will be the thickest in the morning hours.

Looking ahead, the best chance for rain over the next week will come on Monday.

The hottest day of the next week will be on Tuesday. The most comfortable day will be on Friday with low humidity levels and highs in the mid to low 80s.

7-day forecast: July 24, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

