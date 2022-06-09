Part of Ardmore Blvd. closed due to crash involving vehicle and pedestrian

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- First responders are at the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Forest Hills.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that the crash was first reported around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Ardmore Boulevard is currently closed near the intersection of Avenue B.

At least one person has been taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

