Part of Ardmore Blvd. closed due to crash involving vehicle and pedestrian

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- First responders are at the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Forest Hills.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that the crash was first reported around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Ardmore Boulevard is currently closed near the intersection of Avenue B.

At least one person has been taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 

First published on June 9, 2022 / 6:10 AM

