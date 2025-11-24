Outbound lanes of the Parkway East closed due to early-morning vehicle fire

The outbound lanes of the Parkway East are closed near the Hot Metal Bridge due to a vehicle that caught on fire.

The vehicle caught fire around 5:30 a.m. early Monday morning along I-376 between the Oakland exit and the Squirrel Hill Tunnel and crews quickly responded, shutting down traffic while first responders were on scene.

The outbound lanes of the Parkway East were shut down early Monday morning after a vehicle caught fire between the Oakland exit and the Squirrel Hill Tunnel. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Aerial footage from the KDKA Drone Team appeared to show two vehicles blocking the highway with heavy smoke pouring from one of them.

A spokesperson for PennDOT said that all traffic is being directed off of the Parkway at the Oakland/Forbes Avenue exit.

It's unclear if any injuries have been reported or when the Parkway is expected to reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.