Watch CBS News
Local News

Outbound lanes of the Parkway East closed due to early-morning vehicle fire

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

The outbound lanes of the Parkway East are closed near the Hot Metal Bridge due to a vehicle that caught on fire.

The vehicle caught fire around 5:30 a.m. early Monday morning along I-376 between the Oakland exit and the Squirrel Hill Tunnel and crews quickly responded, shutting down traffic while first responders were on scene.

screenshot-2025-11-24-053526.png
The outbound lanes of the Parkway East were shut down early Monday morning after a vehicle caught fire between the Oakland exit and the Squirrel Hill Tunnel. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Aerial footage from the KDKA Drone Team appeared to show two vehicles blocking the highway with heavy smoke pouring from one of them. 

A spokesperson for PennDOT said that all traffic is being directed off of the Parkway at the Oakland/Forbes Avenue exit. 

It's unclear if any injuries have been reported or when the Parkway is expected to reopen. 

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue