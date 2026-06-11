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Parkway East message boards out of service due to theft of fiber optic cable, PennDOT says

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp

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Drivers on the Parkway East as of Thursday morning will not have the resource of the message boards. 

According to PennDOT, the message boards, which usually display traffic warnings or other alerts, are currently out because of a "theft and vandalism" of the fiber optic cable that connects them. 

The outage is also impacting the camera system that is used by PennDOT to keep an eye on that part of the highway. 

Now, with less than a month to go until the Parkway East shuts down for several weeks, PennDOT said they are working on a temporary fix. 

However, no timeline has been provided for when it will be resolved. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

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