Parkway East message boards out of service due to theft of fiber optic cable, PennDOT says

Drivers on the Parkway East as of Thursday morning will not have the resource of the message boards.

According to PennDOT, the message boards, which usually display traffic warnings or other alerts, are currently out because of a "theft and vandalism" of the fiber optic cable that connects them.

The outage is also impacting the camera system that is used by PennDOT to keep an eye on that part of the highway.

Now, with less than a month to go until the Parkway East shuts down for several weeks, PennDOT said they are working on a temporary fix.

However, no timeline has been provided for when it will be resolved.

This is a developing story and will be updated.