Parent's Perspective: Preparing for back-to-school shopping

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The email blasts are ramping up, offering early sales for back to school shopping on everything crayons to clothes. It may seem early but a family budget expert says you can benefit by starting early.

Brittany Newcomb, the budgeter for her own family, offers up advice and suggestions on her Instagram page, @brittanysbudgeting.

Newcomb says starting early means you can put in some work like price comparing. You can shop around for who has the best deals and even see if stores price match.

While it may seem obvious, if you put in work ahead of time, Brittany says shop from your home. School supplies from last year can be repurposed cutting down on costs. She says second hand stores and sites, like Facebook Marketplace, can also be a great resource for things like bookbags, lunch boxes, and clothes.

Newcomb also suggests working with your older kids on budgeting. She says give them an allotted amount and let them do the shopping. She says this will teach them about saving, spending, and how to budget better in the future.