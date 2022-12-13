Watch CBS News
Parent's Perspective: Giving back around the holidays

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- This time of year, we get into the rush of planning, preparing, baking, and shopping, but perhaps the best gift we can give is to pause and give back. 

As parents, we want our kids to feel grateful for the things we have, but also to know how rewarding it is to give the gift of helping others.

We checked in with Kidsburgh for a few places to volunteer with your kids this holiday season. 

We're starting with VolunTOTs. It's an organization that's geared toward kids and getting them involved in volunteering, even at a young age.

They have a 2022 holiday project and this year, it's to help renovate visitation rooms at two locations for foster children. They're looking for volunteers and donations. To learn more, click here.

There's also Wreaths Across America. On December 17, volunteers will help lay wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery, but also at thousands of other cemeteries across the country.

Their mission is to remember our veterans, honor them, and teach. You can easily look up a ceremony and volunteer opportunity on their website. Click here for more.

For a one-stop location to look for volunteering, try Pittsburgh Cares.

They have a 25 Days of Holiday Giving set up, like writing greeting cards for Operation Gratitude for military and first responders.

For more information, click here.

