Parents pack town hall as Moon Area School District considers closing Hyde Elementary

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Parents packed the gym at a Moon Area school on Monday to night to send a message about the district potentially closing their kids' school.

The Moon Area district is considering closing Hyde Elementary and says that students there don't have nearly the same grades as kids in other schools and there isn't enough support there for students.

KDKA

The district also says that per student, it's their most expensive school to operate and says that the school needs repairs that could cost almost $10 million.

"It has been implied that Hyde is behind the other buildings in renovation and updating that project will bring it up to standards, but guess what? The students and parents and teachers are willing to stay at Hyde anyway!" one parent said.

The Moon Area school board hasn't made a final decision and is holding another town hall on the issue at Brooks Elementary tomorrow night.