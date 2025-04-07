Watch CBS News
Paper popper noise makers | Hey Ray

By Ray Petelin

/ CBS Pittsburgh

You may have seen or heard a paper popper before. A series of folds and a quick whip of the paper can lead to a loud pop! I guarantee this has led to many detentions for those who know the secret to folding a paper popper. 

These paper poppers are a bit scientific, though.

hey-ray-1.jpg
Remember the paper popper noise makers from high school? They're more scientific than you may think! Ray Petelin

Let's start with how to make it.

hey-ray-2.jpg
First, fold longways! Ray Petelin

First, fold a piece of paper longways. 

hey-ray-3.jpg
Open it on up and fold another side in half again! Ray Petelin

Open it up and fold one side in half again. 

hey-ray-4.jpg
Do a little roll up! Ray Petelin

Fold that in half one more time.

hey-ray-5.jpg
Another roll up and create a flap! Ray Petelin

Now, roll that side onto the other half of the paper, creating a flap.  Leave that flap on the outside.

The most difficult part is this final fold. Essentially, you want to slide down the back corners of the flap to the middle-bottom of the paper. 

hey-ray-7.jpg
Now comes the tough part - the final fold, but if you've followed the steps it'll look something like this! Ray Petelin

If you look at the end, it will resemble a heart shape. That is the part of this paper popper that catches the air when you wave it downward!

hey-ray-8.jpg
It'll look something like this! Ray Petelin

So, what makes this pop?  That is where the science comes in. 

As you force the paper popper downward, air gets trapped in the pockets in the paper. You know that heart-shaped end. This air is forced out very quickly, causing the flaps in the paper to pop out. This creates a rapid change in pressure, resulting in a pressure wave, which is perceived as a loud "pop."

hey-ray-9.jpg
Here comes the pop! Ray Petelin

Popping the bag also causes a pressure wave. Those are just one-and-done, since you ruin the bag. With a paper popper, just refold it how we showed you, and you can do this over and over again!

Ray Petelin
Ray Petelin - KDKA

Meteorologist Ray Petelin joined the KDKA Weather Team in October 2018, but is no stranger to the weather in Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania. He has been forecasting in Pittsburgh since 2011 and in Western PA since January of 2003.

