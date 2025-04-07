Paper popper noise makers | Hey Ray

You may have seen or heard a paper popper before. A series of folds and a quick whip of the paper can lead to a loud pop! I guarantee this has led to many detentions for those who know the secret to folding a paper popper.

These paper poppers are a bit scientific, though.

Let's start with how to make it.

First, fold a piece of paper longways.

Open it up and fold one side in half again.

Fold that in half one more time.

Now, roll that side onto the other half of the paper, creating a flap. Leave that flap on the outside.

The most difficult part is this final fold. Essentially, you want to slide down the back corners of the flap to the middle-bottom of the paper.

If you look at the end, it will resemble a heart shape. That is the part of this paper popper that catches the air when you wave it downward!

So, what makes this pop? That is where the science comes in.

As you force the paper popper downward, air gets trapped in the pockets in the paper. You know that heart-shaped end. This air is forced out very quickly, causing the flaps in the paper to pop out. This creates a rapid change in pressure, resulting in a pressure wave, which is perceived as a loud "pop."

Popping the bag also causes a pressure wave. Those are just one-and-done, since you ruin the bag. With a paper popper, just refold it how we showed you, and you can do this over and over again!