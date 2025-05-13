Paid extras sought for "Prison Break" reboot pilot filming in West Virginia

A Pittsburgh casting company is looking for paid extras to be in the pilot episode of a "Prison Break" reboot.

The reboot from 20th Television for Hulu stars Emily Browning of "One More Shot," Lukas Gage of "Euphoria" and Drake Rodger of "The Winchesters." It will be directed by Elgin James, whose work includes "The Outlaws" and "Mayans M.C."

Mosser Casting needs extras to portray prisoners, guards, body builders, townspeople, line dancers and more when the pilot films in the area of Moundsville, West Virginia, in June. All ages are needed, but especially men 18 years or older. No experience is necessary.

Details about the reboot are limited, but Variety reports it's not expected to feature the characters at the center of the original show. It will exist in the same universe, but focus on a new crew of inmates.

Starring Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell, the original "Prison Break" was on the air for five seasons. "When his brother is wrongly convicted of murder, a structural engineer resolves to bust his sibling out of the notorious Fox River State Penitentiary," the description on Netflix reads.

Filming will take place between June 6 through June 30 in the areas of Moundsville and West Virginia, about an hour from Pittsburgh. There's no filming on Saturdays and Sundays. The pay is $210 for a 12-hour guarantee, and extras are told to expect 12- to 14-hour days. Extras also must have transportation to and from the set.

Those interested can find more information about how to apply online.