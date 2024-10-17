Page's doles out last scoops of ice cream for the season

Popular Pittsburgh ice cream shop doles out last scoops of the season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's the time of year when temperatures are getting cooler and a popular Pittsburgh business stops serving its popular frozen desserts.

Thursday was a sad day for Pittsburgh ice cream lovers. Page's on the city's South Side put the season's last round of ice cream in the machine.

"Whenever that runs out, it's a wrap," said Margie Prusia, owner of Page's.

And the ice cream shop doled out the final frozen treats of the year very quickly.

I feel sad because I know I'm not going to get Page's throughout the winter, even though I'd happily eat it in the cold," customer Ash said on Thursday.

"We come here about once a week and we've been doing that for about 15 years. I'm just excited to get all the ice cream I can because my kids will be happy about that and so will I," she added.

The iconic ice cream spot on East Carson Sreet closed for the year just like it started on opening day in March — with a line of customers stretching around the building.

"They started lining up at 11 o'clock and it's been busy ever since," Prusia said.

It was a bittersweet day for Prussia.

"It feels good. We had a good season, looking forward to the break to reenergize and to work on some projects," she said.

The business wrote on Facebook Thursday night, "And be sure to keep an eye out for a very exciting announcement."

Page's has been melting hearts with desserts like its classic vanilla and chocolate soft-serve and special sundaes since the 1950s.

Yelp ranked Page's as the 16th-best ice cream spot in America last year.

"I feel like extended their hours and their days, they'd still be busy at least through October and the beginning of November," Ash said.

"Thanks Page's for having the best ice cream," she added.

After wrapping up another season with a cherry on top, you'll have to be patient.

"Just want to say thank you to all of our customers for another great season and waiting in the lines and sticking by us through the last 73 years," said Prusia.

You can grab a cone at Page's in March 2025. Prusia said the shop usually opens the second week of March.