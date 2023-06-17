Watch CBS News
Pa. Treasury Department warns residents of email scam

By Patrick Damp

CBS Pittsburgh

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - An email scam alert came from the Pennsylvania Treasury Department. 

Scammers have been sending emails posing as the treasury department, so the actual treasury department is warning residents to be careful before they click. 

The scammers ask for personal information when you click a link that takes you to a fake version of the treasury website. 

Treasurer Stacy Garrity said the department does not ask for personal information in an unsolicited email. 

If you have received any of these messages or have any questions, you can contact the department. 

That can be done at this link. 

First published on June 17, 2023 / 8:14 AM

