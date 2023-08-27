Pa. State Police searching for missing Westmoreland County man

ADAMSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police out of Westmoreland County are searching for a missing man.

Police are searching for David Zidek of Adamsburg, Pa.

Zidek is listed at 5-foot-9, 180 pounds, with a tattoo on his left arm.

Pennsylvania State Police

He was last seen in the North Huntingdon area wearing a blue shirt, black zip-up hoodie and boots.

Zidek has been missing since Aug. 25, 2023, and was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on foot.

Anyone who may know Zidek's whereabouts is advised to not approach him. You are asked to call 911 or the Pa. State Police Greensburg barracks at 724-832-3288.