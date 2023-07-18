Pa. State Police searching for owner of bull found on property in Wayne Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- State Police in New Castle are searching for the owner of a bull that was found in Lawrence County on Sunday afternoon.

Troopers say the bull was found along Old Pittsburgh Road in Wayne Township just after 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The person who found the bull secured it to their property and made sure it had been fed and given water before calling the police.

Anyone who is missing the bull or has information is asked to call State Police at 724-598-2211.