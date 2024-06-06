Pa. State Police issue warrant for suspect in 2021 deadly crash in Fayette County

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a suspect in relation to a crash that killed one person in 2021.

According to state police, they have issued a felony arrest warrant for 40-year-old James Earl Davis for the death of Hope Derry.

Derry was killed in a crash on State Route 51 in Perry Township in Fayette County.

State police said that Davis's last known address was 612 1/2 Chestnut Street in Irwin but according to his PennDOT records, his address is 1414 Craig Street in McKeesport.

His whereabouts are unknown.

Davis is facing multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle, homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, involuntary manslaughter, DUI, and others.

Anyone with information regarding Davis's whereabouts is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police's Belle Vernon Station at 724-929-6262 or the toll-free tipline at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.

You can also submit tips online at this link.