Watch CBS News
Local News

Pa. Human Services Secretary warns of EBT card text message scam

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Pennsylvania's acting Human Services Secretary, Meg Snead, is warning of a potential EBT card scam that could affect all Pennsylvanians. 

According to Snead, victims have received a text saying that their EBT card is about to expire or that there is a pending benefit transfer waiting for their EBT card with a reference number attached. If the recipient responds, they're then asked for personal information. 

"Do not fall victim to identity theft," Snead said. "If you have received unsolicited text messages asking you about your EBT benefits and for your personal information, it is a scam. If you receive a suspicious text or call asking you for personal information, please inform the DHS fraud tipline immediately so DHS and other authorities can investigate."

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services has said they never ask for information regarding EBT cards, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or any other public assistance programs through unsolicited text messages. 

DHS does occasionally send informational texts but only from the number 1-833-648-1964. 

Anyone with concerns over a possible scam text can contact the department at 888-328-7366. 

You can view an example scam text below. 

image-48616990961673384611934-1673384612341.png
Example of scam EBT text. Pennsylvania Department of Human Services

First published on January 13, 2023 / 4:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.