Pa. Game Commission expects big hunting season as opening day comes and goes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Saturday was a day that thousands of hunters had been waiting for.

It was the first day of rifle deer season and about 600,000 hunters are expected to take part this year.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission said by all indications the deer herd is doing fine this year.

That is judged by how many bucks are harvested and they said on average about three bucks are harvested per square mile.

Customers at Allegheny Arms and Gunworks in Bethel Park spent their Black Friday making last-minute trips to get everything they needed for Saturday.

The owner said they've been busy making repairs and checking the condition of the guns for safety while customers were stocking up on cleaning kits, gun cases, and ammo.

"It's [been] pretty steady compared to years past where it is for hunting season," said owner Bruce Piendl. "When you think of new gun owners for hunting season, it's really not a big push because your granddad has a gun for the first-time hunter, dad or uncle has an extra gun for the first-time hunter and they're not going to go out and buy a firearm until they're sure it you know the first-time hunters really ready to go once they get into the sport."

The state game warden is reminding hunters that staying safe means more than just wearing your fluorescent orange gear, it means making sure you tell someone where you are going, when, and when you'll return.

He also recommends hunters make sure to pack extra supplies such as medication, food, and water.

If you aren't hunting but using the game lands for hiking, you are also required to wear orange clothing.

The important dates hunters need to know are: yesterday, Saturday, November 26 was opening day and it runs through December 10.

That does exclude Sunday, December 4, as hunting will be off-limits that day.