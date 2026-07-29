Owner cited after 2 dogs mauled emu to death in McKeesport

More than a week after two dogs killed a family's pet emu in McKeesport, the owner of the dogs was cited.

The two dogs chased the emu, named Barb, down Ravine Street on July 21 and mauled the 160-pound, 6-foot-tall animal to death. The frantic chase was captured on cellphone video.

(Photo: KDKA)

The Allegheny County dog warden filed eight summary charges this week against Amber Alexander, the owner of the dogs. Her house is next door to where the emus lived. Constance Alexander, Amber Alexander's daughter, said on Wednesday that her mom plans to plead not guilty to all of the charges.

Once Amber Alexander receives the citations, she will need to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty for each offense. Then a judge will decide if the dogs are dangerous. If the dogs are declared dangerous, the owner has a right to appeal.

If no appeal is filed, the owner has two options: have the dogs humanely euthanized or jump through hoops to keep the dogs, including leashing and muzzling them and posting clear warning signs.

The emus owners previously told KDKA-TV that last week's incident was not the first time the dogs have attacked animals. Carly Stroman said the dogs came into her yard last year and killed chickens. She claims police did not do anything.

At last check, the McKeesport Police Department said it and other animal regulating authorities continue to review the attack on the emu. The mayor, Tom Maglicco, said the case is being investigated.

Stroman or other family members weren't available for an on-camera interview on Wednesday. She did give KDKA-TV a statement, saying, "We are just hopeful that the judge takes into consideration the level of brutality the dogs put our poor bird through."

The remaining emus have been moved to a new location. The dogs remain at Amber Alexander's home, her daughter said.