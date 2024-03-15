Overnight storms and rain lead to a cooler Friday in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Strong storms signaled an end to our stretch of warm weather.

As often is the case, the warm stretch of weather came to an end with strong storms that rumbled across the Midwest. We did see some severe weather ourselves with large hail reports coming in from both Butler and Beaver County. I am surprised, listening to the storms as they rolled through the South Hills around 9:30 last night, that we didn't have more in the way of damage reports. The winds were gusty and it was like a wind tunnel where I was behind the rain and storms for around five minutes.

The KDKA Weather Team did assemble right after the noon show yesterday, and we issued a First Alert Weather Day for the evening hours due to the storm chance.

Looking ahead, temperatures will slowly drop today with afternoon temperatures hovering near 50 degrees. It will be windy so it will feel like the mid to low 40s this afternoon.

Rain and snow chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

There will be drizzle around this morning and the afternoon looks cloudy but dry.

Saturday should be dry with partly cloudy skies. Saturday highs will be in the upper 50s.

Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 40s with a line of rain showers expected to roll through just after midnight. There will be some snow showers around by the end of the day on Sunday.

Snow chances will stick around on Monday with a windy and snow-filled afternoon expected.

There could be more snow than you think coming next week KDKA Weather Center

Snowfall totals will be near a half inch with little to no sticking around for more than ten minutes.

An additional inch of snow should be expected to fall at this time on Wednesday morning.

This mid-level low is forecast to move through and while it is certainly possible, confidence in Wednesday's snow is far lower than Monday's snow chance.

7-day forecast: March 15, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

