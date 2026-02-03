Overnight flames rip through barn at historic Ross Farm in Washington County

The barn at the historic Ross Farm in Washington County has been destroyed and several sheep are believed to be dead after a fire broke out late Monday night.

Dispatchers said the barn at the farm along Route 519 in North Bethlehem Township caught fire around 11 p.m. on Monday.

An unknown number of sheep are believed to have been killed in the fire, dispatchers said.

No other injuries were reported, according to dispatchers, and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The Frank L. Ross Farm, which is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places, was built in the early 1900s and is known for its heritage and rare breed wool.

Several types of animals are raised at the farm including sheep, cattle, turkeys, hogs, and miniature donkeys.

Items made from yarn and wool from the farm are sold online.