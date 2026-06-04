Over 60 dogs, cats rescued from deplorable conditions at Pittsburgh-area home, police say

Over 60 dogs and cats were rescued after they were found living in deplorable conditions in Fayette County, police say.

A spokesperson for Pennsylvania State Police said the investigation began in April when 39 dogs, including puppies, were surrendered to a local rescue in terrible condition.

As part of the investigation, troopers said a search warrant was carried out on Wednesday at a home on Main Street in Belle Vernon. Inside, police said they found 62 dogs and two cats living in horrible conditions.

Over 60 dogs and cats were rescued after they were found living in deplorable conditions in Belle Vernon, police say. (Photo: Pennsylvania State Police)

In a Facebook post, SWPA Humane Law Enforcement said it was called, along with Angels of Mercy and the ANNA Shelter, to help execute the search warrant. The rescue, which operates in Fayette and Greene counties, said the animals were removed from "conditions of extreme neglect."

SWPA said it's caring for one puppy that's now receiving "round-the-clock care" at a local veterinarian. They said they hope he pulls through, but his care will be costly. SWPA said it couldn't share any pictures of him, citing an ongoing legal case.

No charges have been filed yet, but police said that process could take weeks because of the number of animals rescued and the severity of the case. Police didn't release any more information about the case.