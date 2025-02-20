Over 1,000 stamp bags of suspected fentanyl, 9 guns seized in Connellsville bust

Over 1,000 stamp bags of suspected fentanyl and nearly a dozen guns were seized during a bust in Connellsville on Tuesday.

The Fayette County District Attorney's Office says the bust happened on Tuesday as a joint operation between Connellsville Police detectives and the Fayette County Drug Task Force.

The DA's office says that the bust helped to "dismantle a large scale drug operation during the service of an arrest warrant in the city."

According to the DA's office, 1,100 stamp bags of suspected fentanyl/heroin/xylazine, 9 guns, over 300 grams of suspected coctaine, and over $7,000 in cash were seized during the bust.

A separate bust is also said to have taken place in nearby Point Marion where members of the task force seized 66 grams of suspected heroin during a traffic stop.

"Fantastic work by our Police!" the DA's office said.