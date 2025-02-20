Watch CBS News
Over 1,000 stamp bags of suspected fentanyl, 9 guns seized in Connellsville bust

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Over 1,000 stamp bags of suspected fentanyl and nearly a dozen guns were seized during a bust in Connellsville on Tuesday. 

The Fayette County District Attorney's Office says the bust happened on Tuesday as a joint operation between Connellsville Police detectives and the Fayette County Drug Task Force.

The DA's office says that the bust helped to "dismantle a large scale drug operation during the service of an arrest warrant in the city."

480468769-122199692066235705-1561600415771820754-n.jpg
Over 1,000 stamp bags of suspected drugs and 9 guns were seized during a bust in Connellsville on Tuesday. Fayette County District Attorney's Office

According to the DA's office, 1,100 stamp bags of suspected fentanyl/heroin/xylazine, 9 guns, over 300 grams of suspected coctaine, and over $7,000 in cash were seized during the bust.

A separate bust is also said to have taken place in nearby Point Marion where members of the task force seized 66 grams of suspected heroin during a traffic stop.

"Fantastic work by our Police!" the DA's office said. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

