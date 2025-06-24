How outside workers stay safe during Pittsburgh's heat wave

On a hot and humid day in Pittsburgh, working outside is exhausting and it can be dangerous. Illness from heat exposure is preventable, and thousands every year become sick from occupational heat exposure.

So, JP Roofing and Metal Buildings Inc.'s owner, Joe Potocnik, said workers there started half an hour earlier to beat the peak heat.

"It's pretty intense," he said. "It could be 150 degrees inside that attic. And it's at least 15 degrees warmer on the roof.

Potocnik said they planned for these extreme heat days.

"We've had meetings before the heat came," he said.

"Don't take it lightly, when you're working outside laboring," he added.

His crews are provided with extra water, Gatorade and cooling towels.

It's important because most outdoor fatalities happen in the first few days of working in hot environments, because the body needs to build a tolerance to the heat gradually, over time.

"Heat exhaustion can climb up on you so quick, and being up on a roof, if you get dizzy, you can fall off very easily," said Potocnik.

On days like Tuesday, roofers face the hardest conditions. They're highest up, out in the sun, frequently without shade. So, these employees come off the roof more often, rotating frequently, and take breaks.

"Every 20 minutes to 30 minutes, to have a rotation of employees," Potocnik said.

Using long sleeves keeps the sun off the skin, and everything from the way you dress to hydrating and resting all makes a difference to staying safe when working in the thick of the summer heat.

"Your health and safety is most important," said Potocnik.

If you feel like you're in an unsafe work condition, you can report it to OSHA and request an inspection, without fear of retaliation if needed.