Outgoing Pitt chancellor honored with renamed section of campus

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The University of Pittsburgh is honoring outgoing Chancellor Patrick Gallagher with his own spot on campus.

The Trib is reporting a busy part of the campus that wraps around part of the William Pitt Union that connects with the Cathedral of Learning will be renamed the Gallagher Plaza and Walkway.

Gallagher served as chancellor for nine years and is stepping down from the post next month.

Gallagher will still teach at the school.

