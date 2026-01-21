Outdoor naloxone vending machine installed in Downtown Pittsburgh

An outdoor naloxone vending machine has been installed along Smithfield Street in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The Allegheny County Health Department said Wednesday that the machine, which is located outside the Allegheny County Human Services Building, will help expand around-the-clock access to the free, life-saving medication.

The health department said the machine is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and is one of several that have been installed throughout the county through grant money made available by the CDC.

Naloxone can help reverse opioid overdoses and the health department says it has distributed more than 66,000 free kits to people and organizations throughout the county.

"This collaboration with the Department of Human Services allows us to expand low-barrier access in a highly visible, central location," said Katie Wooten, Overdose Prevention Program Manager at the Allegheny County Health Department. "The 24/7 outdoor placement of the vending machine downtown is sure to prevent deaths, as more individuals can access life-saving medication on their own terms - especially those discouraged by retail prices or who want to remain anonymous."

The health department says that Allegheny County has 11 newspaper-style naloxone stands and four wall-mounted cabinets that are available to the public at places like libraries, churches, and treatment centers.

A full list of locations can be found online.