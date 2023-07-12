Out-of-state family stuck in Pittsburgh after driver crashes into their cars

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A couple visiting Pittsburgh says an out-of-control driver destroyed both of their cars, and now they are stranded.

Dale Joiner and his wife said they are in town to celebrate a very special occasion.

"We came up to surprise our daughter for her 21st birthday," Joiner said.

But the couple out of the Atlanta area said the visit went south Saturday morning.

"We were awakened on Saturday morning, around 6:30 a.m., 6:45 a.m., by someone knocking on our neighbor's door," Joiner said.

Once outside, the Joiners saw what the commotion was all about — a bunch of smashed-up cars, including theirs.

"One was just completely demolished," Joiner said. "The second car we own was knocked into the sidewalk."

Apparently, a driver slammed into the line of cars, totaling most of them. What allegedly happened next is what the Joiners cannot understand.

"No breathalyzer was given," Joiner said. "Nothing else was done. At some point, the officers found a loaded handgun in the car and it was presented to the relative that showed up."

The Joiners want to know why.

"We can't get a copy of the police report," he said.

Because they are out-of-state drivers, the Joiners say no one will rent them a car to get back home.

"My wife and I paid for a vacation that's starts on Saturday that odds are we're probably not going to make," Joiner said.

Police said said Zone 2 supervisors are looking into if proper protocol was followed regarding the field sobriety test and the alleged weapon found in the car.