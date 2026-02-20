Oscar Mayer's Wienermobile is back in Pittsburgh. Here's where you can see it this weekend.

Oscar Mayer's famous Wienermobile is back in Pittsburgh and there will be several chances to see it this weekend while out and about in the area.

The world-famous Wienermobile was out and about on Thursday as driver Tailgate Trey and co-pilot Meatloaf Maggie swung by the KDKA-TV studio in Downtown Pittsburgh ahead of their busy weekend in the 'Burgh.

"It's really kind of like a parade everywhere we go," Maggie Dawson said. "There's always people laughing and waving and smiling. It's a lot of fun whether the drive is five minutes or five hours. It always puts a smile on our faces."

Oscar Mayer's Wienermobile is back in Pittsburgh and will be making several stops throughout the city throughout the weekend. KDKA Photojournalist Scott Danka

The Wienermobile will be at several events around the area this week, starting Friday when it will show up at the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh on the city's North Side from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

On Saturday, the Wienermobile will make an appearance at the Butler "CARVED IN ICE" Winter Festival along South Main Street from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Lastly, on Sunday, the Wienermobile will be at Trax Farm Market in Union Township for the Winter Wine Festival from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The Wienermobile crew says they will be handing out whistles at all of the events around the area.