Operation Homefront returns with annual Holiday Meals for Military initiative

It may have looked like a simple food pickup, but for hundreds of military families, it was a heartfelt thank-you at a time when many are feeling increased strain.

Operation Homefront returned with its annual Holiday Meals for Military, offering essentials for a traditional holiday meal.

"Kindness, kindness, kindness, and it's true. If we could all do that, wouldn't we have a wonderful day? Look around, there's a need somewhere," said Deb Krall, western Pa. team captain for Operation Homefront.

Krall, who is also a veteran, says she's seen the need grow significantly this year. Food insecurity is hitting more military families than in the past.

"There's always a holiday need," said Krall. "Especially this year, I've noticed more food insecurity than in the past."

Spots for Wednesday's event filled within days. Operation Homefront's financial assistance program reported a 57% increase in food-related requests, even before the recent government shutdown and SNAP cuts added extra pressure.

For some families, the help couldn't have come at a better time.

"He hasn't been paid for the last five weeks," said Kristine Pringle, a military spouse. "It was a little bit of a trying time."

"It's really helpful, especially at this time of year. We appreciate all that they do."

Two hundred pre-registered families received grocery gift cards to help them shop for their holiday meals. But they also left with something extra: books and gift bags packed together by community members, adding a touch of holiday sparkle.

"You get a little assistance for the holiday, a little perk for the holiday," said Anastasia Burkert, another military spouse.

She said her family will be spending the season with her grandmother, who is 94, and this gift will help get all they need.

Organizers hope the support will help ease the burden on military families who often face the tough choice between paying bills and creating holiday memories.

"It's huge," said Sgt. David Przybysz. "The community is a big part. We just had guys come home from overseas, so it's good to bring everyone back together and give them a little something extra to get through the holiday, to come together as families."