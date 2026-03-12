Online predators use video games and AI to target kids, Pennsylvania State Police warn

Pennsylvania State Police are warning parents about the growing dangers children face online.

From gaming platforms like Roblox to the rise of artificial intelligence, state police say online predators are finding new ways to target kids. On Thursday, troopers in Allegheny County unveiled "Roblox Safety & Online Predators," a first-of-its-kind program designed to help families understand those risks.

Online predators target kids

Parents think their kids are just playing a game. However, state police said predators are hiding in those same online gaming platforms to find children.

Sites like Roblox are often just the starting points. State police said predators can use in-game chats, private messages and fake profiles to start conversations with kids. And sometimes, all it takes is one click.

From there, children can be pulled off gaming platforms and into private conversations on apps like Discord, Snapchat, and TikTok, where predators try to continue the contact, state police said.

"There is no parental control set up," trooper Rocco Gagliardi said. "They don't restrict Discord link access. They don't have any other restrictions on Snapchat, TikTok or these other third-party applications because who on Earth would even know these two coorolate with each other."

He said many parents never realize that the conversations move beyond the game, and new technology is making the threat even more complicated. Gagliardi warns AI can be used to create fake identities, manipulate images or impersonate people online — tools predators use to deceive children.

"We want them to be protected, and the only way you can do that is by understanding how this works, setting up parental controls properly," Gagliardi said.

How to protect your child

Gagliardi says staying involved in a child's online activity and monitoring privacy settings can make a critical difference. He added that open conversations between parents and kids remain one of the strongest ways to prevent exploitation.

"If you start seeing a real strong increase on these different apps, that's something to bring up or look into," Gagliardi said.

The program is free to schools, churches and community groups.