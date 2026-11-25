One woman was killed and another was critically injured in an early-morning house fire in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

Firefighters were called to Aylesboro Avenue just before 5 a.m. for a two-alarm fire, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Public Safety later said that a woman was found dead inside the home and that another woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition with second and third degree burns.

Fire officials said that the woman who was killed was in her 90s and the woman who was taken to the hospital was her caretaker, who officials said is believed to be in her 30s.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Public Safety said that detectives from the city's Fire Investigation Unit will work to determine what sparked the flames.

Stay with KDKA-TV for the latest on this developing story.