One rescued after vehicle accident on I-376

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was rescued on Interstate 376 Saturday afternoon after a vehicle accident pinned him in the driver's seat.

At approximately 12:45 today, 302 was alerted for a vehicle accident with possible entrapment. Crews arrived to find 1... Posted by Wilkins Township VFC No. 1 on Saturday, August 6, 2022

"At approximately 12:45 today, 302 was alerted for a vehicle accident with possible entrapment," the fire company's Facebook post read. "Crews arrived to find 1 male pinned in driver's seat. Crews extricated the patient by removing the front and rear doors along with the B post. The patient was subsequently transported to the hospital conscious and alert."