At least one person taken to the hospital from late-night fire in Pine Township

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- At least one person was taken to the hospital after a house in Pine Township caught fire late Tuesday night.

The fire broke out at a home along Heights Drive in Pine Township around 11 p.m.

KDKA's news crew at the scene observed a burnt-out home and a massive response from numerous fire crews.

One person was taken to the hospital following a late-night fire along Heights Drive in Pine Township. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

Dispatchers tell KDKA that one person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

It's unclear what sparked the flames.