Watch CBS News
Local News

At least one person taken to the hospital from late-night fire in Pine Township

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- At least one person was taken to the hospital after a house in Pine Township caught fire late Tuesday night.

The fire broke out at a home along Heights Drive in Pine Township around 11 p.m.

KDKA's news crew at the scene observed a burnt-out home and a massive response from numerous fire crews.

img-0476.jpg
One person was taken to the hospital following a late-night fire along Heights Drive in Pine Township. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

Dispatchers tell KDKA that one person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. 

It's unclear what sparked the flames. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.