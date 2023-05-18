Watch CBS News
One person taken to the hospital after shooting in Penn Hills

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was hurt in a late-night shooting in Penn Hills.

Officers were called to the area of Lindberg Avenue near Laketon Road around 11 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired.

One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

It's unclear if any arrests have been made.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

