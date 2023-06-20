One person taken to the hospital after reported shooting in Troy Hill
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are investigating a reported shooting in Pittsburgh's Troy Hill neighborhood.
The shooting happened just after midnight along Froman Street.
Dispatchers tell KDKA that one person was taken to the hospital by medics. Their condition is unknown.
We're working to learn more about the incident from Pittsburgh Police.
