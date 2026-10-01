One person found shot to death inside Swissvale apartment

Police are investigating an early-morning deadly shooting that happened inside a Swissvale apartment.

Swissvale Braddock Hills Regional Police Chief David Zacchia said that officers were called around 4:15 a.m. Thursday for a report of shots fired and a person shot inside an apartment along Locust Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an individual who had been shot multiple times in the chest area, Zacchia said. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, and their identity has not been released.

One person was found shot to death inside an apartment along Locust Street in Swissvale early Thursday morning. KDKA Photojournalist Anthony Sichi

Zacchia said that the Allegheny County Police Department has taken over the investigation into the deadly shooting and that preliminary information shows that two suspects left the building through a back door.

No suspect descriptions were provided.

Zacchia said the deadly shooting appears to be an isolated incident and that anyone who might have camera footage from the area is asked to contact either the Swissvale Braddock Hills Regional Police Department or the Allegheny County Police Department.