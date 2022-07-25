Watch CBS News
One person rescued from vehicle after rollover crash in Crafton

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A person was rescued after being trapped inside their vehicle following a rollover crash in Crafton.

The crash occurred just after 5 a.m. on Sunday. 

The Crafton Volunteer Fire Department says the crash happened near West Steuben Street and Duncan Avenue.

Crews say they stabilized the vehicle and rescued the person inside.

The person was taken to the hospital.

There's no word on their condition.

