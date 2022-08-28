One person killed in single-vehicle collision

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police is investigating a crash that left a man dead on Saturday night.

According to information provided by Pittsburgh Public Safety, just after 9 p.m., emergency crews were called to the intersection or Ridge Avenue and Allegheny Avenue for a crash.

Once they arrived, they found a man inside of a vehicle with critical injuries after his vehicle struck a jersey barrier.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner identified the victim as 30-year-old Anthony Nsemo of Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Police Collision Investigation Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.