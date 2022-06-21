One person killed in shooting in Pittsburgh's Fineview neighborhood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- At least one person is dead following a shooting in Pittsburgh's Fineview neighborhood.
Police were called out to Belleau Drive at the Allegheny Dwellings housing complex just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday.
One person was found shot to death.
Police have not identified any suspects and say that the investigation is ongoing.
