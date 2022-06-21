One person killed in shooting in Pittsburgh's Fineview neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- At least one person is dead following a shooting in Pittsburgh's Fineview neighborhood.

Police were called out to Belleau Drive at the Allegheny Dwellings housing complex just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police responded to the scene of a deadly shooting on Belleau Drive early Tuesday morning. KDKA Photojournalist Jeremy Stockdill

One person was found shot to death.

Police have not identified any suspects and say that the investigation is ongoing.

