One person killed, another hurt in a crash in Washington County

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Deadly crash in Washington County
Deadly crash in Washington County 00:17

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) - One person is dead and another was hurt in a crash in Washington County overnight. 

The crash happened on Route 43 heading northbound. 

Authorities said that one person was already dead once first responders arrived on the scene. 

Another person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. 

Their condition is unknown and the crash is under investigation. 

First published on August 27, 2023 / 8:45 AM

