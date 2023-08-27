One person killed, another hurt in a crash in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) - One person is dead and another was hurt in a crash in Washington County overnight.
The crash happened on Route 43 heading northbound.
Authorities said that one person was already dead once first responders arrived on the scene.
Another person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Their condition is unknown and the crash is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.