Man shot in the back in Homestead

By Mike Darnay

HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) -- One person was taken to the hospital following an overnight shooting in Homestead.

The shooting happened along West Street just before 3:30 a.m.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Allegheny County Police say that a man was found shot in the back.

He was taken to the hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

County Police detectives are leading the investigation into the shooting. 

First published on January 17, 2024 / 4:34 AM EST

