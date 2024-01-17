Man shot in the back in Homestead

One person injured in Homestead shooting

HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) -- One person was taken to the hospital following an overnight shooting in Homestead.

The shooting happened along West Street just before 3:30 a.m.

Allegheny County Police say that a man was found shot in the back.

He was taken to the hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

County Police detectives are leading the investigation into the shooting.

