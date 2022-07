One person injured in house fire in Crawford-Roberts

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in a home in Pittsburgh's Crawford-Roberts neighborhood.

First responders arrived at the home along Cliff Street just before 3 a.m. on Monday.

No update has been provided on the injured person's condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.