One person injured in Hill District shooting

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was injured in a late-night shooting in Pittsburgh's Hill District.

The shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday night when officers and first responders were called to the area of Reed Street.

screenshot-2023-05-12-013007.png
KDKA

Dispatchers tell KDKA that one person was taken to the hospital.

No other information surrounding the shooting has been made available.

First published on May 12, 2023 / 3:31 AM

