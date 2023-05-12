One person injured in Hill District shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was injured in a late-night shooting in Pittsburgh's Hill District.
The shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday night when officers and first responders were called to the area of Reed Street.
Dispatchers tell KDKA that one person was taken to the hospital.
No other information surrounding the shooting has been made available.
