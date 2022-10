One person injured after vehicle crashes into Bob's Diner in Castle Shannon

One person injured after vehicle crashes into Bob's Diner in Castle Shannon

CASTLE SHANNON (KDKA) -- A car smashed into Bob's Diner in Castle Shannon on Sunday evening.

Crews were seen covering up the damage at the scene along Grove Road.

One person was taken to the hospital.

It's unclear what caused the crash.